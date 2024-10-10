Truckee Town Council discusses River Revitilization Project

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Town Council met on Tuesday, Oct. 8 to discuss an update from staff and the River Revitalization Steering Committee on the progress of the River Revitalization project.

River revitalization has been a long-standing goal for the town, as it is essential to Truckee’s unique character. The River Revitalization Steering Committee aims to take a new approach by actively seeking community input. They plan to gauge interest from surrounding property owners to kickstart projects in the river revitalization area. The Council expressed their gratitude to the River Revitalization Steering Committee for their hard work, recognizing the significant responsibilities associated with this project. Ultimately, the Council unanimously agreed to move forward with the initiative.

The Truckee Police Department has maintained a long-standing partnership with HSTT, which aims to expand its services to include free pet food assistance, spay and neuter clinics, medical grants, and more. The Town’s operating budget for animal sheltering is set at $686,994. Under this agreement, the Town’s responsibilities will be limited to IT services and building maintenance, while continuing the existing 55-year lease for facility access. HSTT believes that by enhancing local programs, they can reduce the number of animals requiring shelter by supporting pet retention in homes. Ultimately, the Council unanimously approved the motion, authorizing the Town Manager to amend the current contract to address immediate operational needs. Staff was directed to collaborate with HSTT to finalize and execute a new Animal Shelter contract by June 30, 2025.

Lift Workspace received recognition for its contributions to the community, particularly through its award-winning initiatives. The organization has significantly enhanced communication and public outreach by hosting the Town Talks, which have provided a platform for important community discussions.

October was recognized as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, highlighting crucial dates such as Oct. 13, which is dedicated to metastatic breast cancer awareness, and Oct. 18, designated as Mammography Day. Thanks to increased awareness and early detection efforts, there has been a notable 50% reduction in mortality rates associated with breast cancer.

For nearly three decades, Truckee River Day has united community members in efforts to restore the river’s natural beauty. This year, the 29th Annual Truckee River Day and Fair will take place on Oct. 20, offering an opportunity for hundreds of volunteers to come together for this vital cause.

The Town Manager announced that a trail survey is currently available on the Town website, inviting community input on local trails. Additionally, the week of Oct. 23 will feature several events, including a celebration for the new bridge over South River Street. On Oct. 26, there will also be a Free Medication Take Back Day.

The next Town Council meeting will be on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 5 p.m at Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.