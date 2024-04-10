Truckee Town Council discusses TART Connect microtransit program update

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Town Council met on Tuesday, Apr. 9, to receive an update from staff and LSC Transportation Consultants, Inc. (LSC) regarding the Truckee TART Connect Microtransit Pilot Program(s).

This initiative aims to promote equity within the transportation system and its various modes. The Council has recently made significant investments in transit, resulting in an increase in ridership to 200,000 passengers within 18 months. The program was launched in the Summer of 2022, initially operating from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. However, its hours have been extended to midnight during winter and scaled back to 10 p.m. during off-seasons.

The majority of riders are local residents as opposed to visitors. Rider engagement remains consistently strong between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m., with a slight peak observed in mid-afternoon. Conversely, ridership after 9 p.m. experiences a notable decline.

The user demographics of TART Connect span across all age groups. The operating cost per passenger trip for Truckee TART Connect is lower than that of fixed routes ($30.5) and para-transit ($75.88), and comparable to that of Placer County TART Connect ($11.26).

Suggestions for improvement include enhancing connectivity between TART Connect and fixed-route transit, potentially limiting service times to Glenshire to the first 15 minutes of each hour, and exploring additional funding avenues such as sales tax, expanded parking revenues, and increased State Transit Assistance Funding. Ensuring that all state and federal funding can be utilized for TART Connect is also a priority.

Furthermore, the goal is to transition to a 100% Town-owned vehicle fleet, consolidate para-transit and microtransit programs, and procure Town-owned ride booking software and app. During discussions, concerns were raised about wait times for rides, identified as a major deterrent for potential riders. The primary focus remains on strategies to increase ridership and encourage more people to utilize the service.

Truckee Police Department Policy 709 is undergoing an update to comply with State Legislation as per Assembly Bill 481. The Council was recommended to readopt Policy 709, focusing on Military Equipment Funding, Acquisition, and Use.

The primary goal of this policy is to assess the military equipment currently in possession of the Truckee Police Department. It’s designed to improve transparency for the public by clarifying the types of equipment being utilized. The Police Department presented this policy to the Council to request funding for acquiring these materials. Detailed budgets will be presented in the upcoming weeks. The motion was unanimously passed by the Council.

The Donate Life Proclamation presentation emphasized the profound impact of organ donation, as a single donor can save the lives of up to eight individuals. Presently, over 100,000 Americans, including 20,000 Californians, are awaiting organ transplants. Sierra Donor Services plays a pivotal role in this urgent endeavor to save lives through transplants. In 2023, Sierra Services achieved remarkable success, highlighting the importance of organ, eye, and tissue donation. Californians are urged to register as donors at donatelifecalifornia.org, particularly during April, recognized as National Donate Life Month.

April 22 was recognized as Truckee Earth Day, emphasizing the community’s dedication to environmental stewardship. Earth Day, originating in 1970, marks a significant milestone in environmental awareness. Truckee Town Council has identified environmental sustainability leadership as a top priority. Collaboratively, TDPUD and the Town of Truckee offer eco-friendly solutions such as high-quality water to replace single-use bottled water. Moreover, they have jointly established the Climate Transformation Alliance.

The consent calendar received initial approval, with the exception of an item concerning the Renewal of Lease for the Museum of Truckee Depot and Approval of Temporary Rent Reduction, which Mayor Dave Polivy requested to discuss separately. Meanwhile, the Truckee museum is actively seeking volunteers to serve as Docents, reinforcing its significance as an undervalued town asset. Following a presentation by the Museum of Truckee, the council unanimously approved the motion.

The next Town Council meeting will be on Tuesday, April 23 at 5 p.m at Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road.