Truckee Town Council hears communication survey results

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee Town Council heard communication survey results before diving into a detailed budget discussion during their Tuesday evening meeting.

The communication survey was launched in spring 2023 and was intended to gauge what information Truckee residents care about and how they prefer to hear communication from the town.

The top three ways residents said they heard about information was from social media, the newspaper and word of mouth. They found English speakers preferred Instagram, while Spanish speakers preferred Facebook.

As far as how people would like to get town information, the majority of survey takers preferred social media. E-newsletters, emails on a specific topic, town website and text message followed.

The topics people cared the most about included emergency operations, planned or new development/ road construction, core services (roads/trails), special events and housing programs.

Town staff plan to dig deeper into the survey results and use them to create a communication plan for the town.

Several items were approved on the consent agenda including an administration contract for the Truckee Home Access Program and a renewed one-year contract with Lease to Locals. The consent agenda also included approval of using Road Repair and Accountability Act funding for the Railyard Mobility Hub Project and the West River Streetscapes Improvement Project.

Council then held a workshop on the Fiscal Year 2023/2024 Annual Operating Budget and Five-Year Capital Improvement Project Budget. Several community members attended the meeting to show support for the town providing funding help for a new Truckee Library. Council supported including that in the budget.

The council provided feedback on several items, including transportation, updating town properties and sustainability projects.

Because this was just a workshop, council provided feedback to staff but the budget will have to come back to council for approval.

Also during the meeting, council proclaimed June as Pride Month and were introduced to the new town interns.