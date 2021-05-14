Truckee Town Council hears update on Pacific Crest Commons project

The former home of Truckee’s California Highway Patrol team is set to be torn down and replaced with affordable housing.

During its Tuesday meeting, Truckee Town Council heard a presentation on the Pacific Crest Commons project, which was made possible through a January 2019 executive order from Gov. Gavin Newsom to identify state-owned properties that could be developed into affordable housing. After identifying more than 44,000 potential parcels, the California Department of General Services selected the Truckee CHP site, 10077 Highway 89, as one of 75 locations chosen for statewide affordable housing projects.

The land will remain state owned, according to Jonathan Heim, an associate construction analyst with the California Department of General Services, and will be leased to the developer for $1 a year.

The Pacific Companies was chosen to develop the site. The developers have already worked in Truckee on affordable housing projects at Frishman Hollow and Henness Flats.

Housing at Pacific Crest Commons will be restricted to individuals and families that earn no more than 80% of the area median income. For a family of two, for example, the maximum income limit would be $57,000 per year based on 2020 Nevada County numbers. The project, as proposed, is slated to be between 50 and 60 units, according to Project Manager Shellan Rodriguez, and will be up to three stories high.

There will also be no short-term rentals, with leases being 12 months.

Work on the project is expected to begin during the summer of 2022 and would take roughly a year to complete.

CORONAVIRUS FUNDS

Town Council authorized a resolution to use funds from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act in support of site development and construction of a new transit center at the Railyard North Balloon Track.

At its April 27 meeting, Town Council approved of the application for the grant and was allocated $420,213, which will be coupled with $1 million in Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities grant funding.

CONTRACTS AWARDED

Town Council also awarded a pair of contracts for projects happening in Truckee.

First, the Legacy Trail-Brockway Road Multi-Use Trail Connection was awarded to FW Carson Co. in the amount of $2,270,490.

The project consists of construction of an 8- to 10-foot wide multi-use trail and sidewalk along the south side of Brockway Road, between Palisades Drive and the Truckee River Bridge. The project also includes construction of curb, gutter, asphalt and concrete trail, storm drain improvements, retaining walls and accessibility ramps. Truckee received $630,000 in funding for the project via a Local Partnership Program grant.

The project is scheduled to be completed in the fall.

The other contract award was given to Teichert Construction for the Coldstream Road Roundabout Project in the amount of $4,997,445.

The project will construct a roundabout at the intersection of Coldstream Road, Donner Pass Road, and the Interstate 80 eastbound ramps.

Both projects have 10% contract contingencies.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643