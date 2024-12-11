Truckee Town Council honors key community figures and addresses housing, sustainability, and winter preparedness

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Town Council met on Tuesday, Dec. 10, to honor two distinguished community leaders and address several important issues, including winter weather preparedness, housing development, and sustainability efforts.

The Council recognized Lisa Wallace for her exceptional leadership as Executive Director of the Truckee River Watershed Council. Since 2003, Wallace has led more than 50 conservation projects, including high-impact restorations at Meryl Creek and Coldstream Canyon, establishing the Watershed Council as a leader in environmental conservation. Wallace’s efforts earned her numerous accolades, including the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency’s Spirit Award.

The Town also celebrated Terry Tkachenko, who retired after 31 years with the Public Works Department. Tkachenko was praised for his dedication, particularly during winter storms, ensuring the smooth operation of critical infrastructure that keeps the town running.

With winter approaching and La Niña conditions predicted, the Town of Truckee is ramping up its preparedness efforts. The Public Works team has been internally coordinating and developing detailed plans for storm events. Key measures include maintaining high staffing levels, preparing for flooding risks from rain-on-snow events, and setting up emergency evacuation shelters. Residents are urged to stock up on essentials, stay informed through emergency alerts, and ensure their vehicles are ready for winter conditions.

The council elected a new Mayor and Vice Mayor during the meeting. Former Vice Mayor Jan Zabriskie was unanimously approved for the Mayoral position. Councilmember Anna Klovstad was unanimously elected as Vice Mayor.

Former Mayor Dave Polivy was also honored for his significant contributions to workforce housing, local businesses, and tourism. Reflecting on his tenure, Polivy expressed gratitude for his family’s support and the community’s collaboration. Council members praised his leadership, particularly his ability to balance policy priorities, community needs, and economic development.

The Truckee Tourism Business Improvement District (TBID) presented its 2024-25 annual report. TBID works alongside the transient occupancy tax (TOT) to fund projects that benefit local lodging properties. Visit Truckee Tahoe emphasized the importance of defining Truckee’s brand to attract the right visitors, focusing on sustainable tourism and off-peak visitation. The renewal of the TBID in 2025 was discussed, with an emphasis on collaboration between the town and Visit Truckee Tahoe to ensure mutual benefits for both residents and the tourism industry.

The Council also reviewed “Reach Codes,” which are local amendments to California’s Energy Code aimed at exceeding statewide energy standards. These codes focus on improving energy efficiency, expanding electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, and promoting renewable energy. However, delays in implementing these codes have arisen due to a court ruling that limits energy code amendments. As a result, the Town is shifting its focus to energy performance standards that apply to both all-electric and mixed-fuel buildings.

The Council discussed energy efficiency programs for existing buildings, including incentivizing the installation of EV chargers and promoting heat pump air conditioning systems. These measures aim to reduce reliance on natural gas while improving energy efficiency, although the high cost of electric vehicles and installation remains a barrier. A key part of these initiatives is developing cost-effectiveness studies to ensure the financial feasibility of proposed programs. The Council expressed support for expanding rebate programs for heat pumps and training local contractors to meet the demand for energy-efficient solutions.

The Council revisited the Permanent Local Housing Allocation (PLHA) plan due to challenges with the ADU (Accessory Dwelling Unit) low-interest loan program. Launched in 2020, the program has seen limited participation, with feedback indicating that the current $50,000 loans are insufficient. To increase participation, the Town proposed raising loan amounts, extending loan terms, and reducing deed restriction periods. Additionally, funds from the program will be redirected to the Pacific Crest Commons affordable housing project, which is nearing completion and requires additional funding. The Council approved these changes, which will now be submitted to the state for approval.

The Council also discussed the Housing Impact Fee Program, which assesses fees on new developments to offset the impacts of increased traffic and demand on town facilities. The Council unanimously approved a resolution to retain over $845,000 in traffic impact fees, as well as adjustments to both traffic and facilities fees, which will increase in 2025.

The Council addressed recent changes in state law, specifically SB 9 and SB 450, which impact local regulations for subdivisions and ADUs. In response, the Council adopted an urgency ordinance to update the town’s development code, including provisions that allow up to four units on a single lot and new setback requirements. The ordinance also updated regulations related to ADUs, expanding the number of detached ADUs allowed on multifamily lots.

The Council approved a new Snow Removal Reimbursement Revenue Review Fee, designed to cover administrative costs for processing snow removal reimbursement applications. Additionally, they discussed and approved updates to the town’s fee schedule for various services.

The Truckee Town Council will meet again on Dec. 24 at 5 p.m. at the Town Hall.

