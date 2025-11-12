Truckee Town Council honors local service, veterans and community leaders

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

TRUCKEE, Calif. — From service organizations to small businesses and local leaders, the Truckee Town Council spent Monday evening celebrating the people and groups who help shape the town’s vibrant community. During a special meeting, the council presented several proclamations and awards recognizing dedication, service and gratitude.

The meeting began with a proclamation for Extra Mile Day, an annual observance that celebrates individuals and organizations who “go the extra mile” in their communities. The day encourages residents to make an extra effort in their daily lives and to acknowledge the positive impact of others.

Truckee Mayor Jan Zabriskie presented the proclamation to the Rotary Club of Truckee, commending the organization for its long-standing commitment to community service and engagement. The Rotary Club brings together local neighbors, friends and leaders to organize events and initiatives that strengthen the Truckee community.

“We are successful because of the Town of Truckee and the citizens who help us serve,” a Rotary Club representative said during the meeting.

The council also issued a Veterans Day proclamation recognizing veterans and active military members for their service. The proclamation was presented to Kate Anderson, a U.S. Army veteran and town staff member. Anderson, who served 22 years in the Army, is a former combat aviator, drill sergeant and combat journalist.

“Our veterans are brave and selfless individuals who, when duty called, willingly put themselves in harm’s way to defend the lives and liberty of others,” Zabriskie said.

The evening continued with the presentation of the Small Business, Big Applause Award to the Wagon Train Restaurant, honored for its enduring presence and community spirit in downtown Truckee.

“Wagon Train has become one of Truckee’s most beloved institutions,” Zabriskie said. “Its walls are lined with old license plates and nostalgic bric-a-brac — but the restaurant’s true legacy comes from the Smart family’s unwavering spirit of service.”

Each Veterans Day, Wagon Train, owned by the Smart family, provides complimentary meals for veterans and their families and is known for consistently supporting local youth sports teams and community events.

For the past four years, the Town of Truckee has celebrated Gratitude Month each November, recognizing local organizations and individuals who contribute to the well-being and development of the community.

This year’s honorees included the Truckee Chamber of Commerce, the hub of the town’s business community; Truckee Little League and the Truckee American Youth Soccer Association, for their dedication to youth sports; and the Truckee Donner Land Trust, which preserves land for public recreation while promoting respect for nature, wildlife and others who share the land.

Additional recipients included Craig Row, founder of La Fuerza Latina, a college access and empowerment network supporting high-achieving Latino students in the Truckee area; Joan Jones, recognized for her leadership in the River Revitalization Committee; and Herman Fillmore, cultural and language resources director for the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California.

Town Council’s Discussion Items:

Town council approved a special circumstances commercial solid waste rate adjustment of 2.11%, effective April 1, 2026, to offer twice-a-week commercial recycling service as an option for commercial customers. The council authorized the town manager to execute a letter agreement with Tahoe Truckee Sierra Disposal to use $24,193 from the Solid Waste Fund reserves to cover Fiscal Year 2025–26 costs of the proposed rate increase, fully subsidizing the additional costs through June 30, 2026.

The council received a staff update on the affordable housing in-lieu fee and Workforce Housing Ordinance, but took no action. It also introduced an ordinance amending Title 15 of the Municipal Code to adopt the updated California Building Code regulations. A public hearing is set for Nov. 24, 2025, to consider the second reading and adoption of the ordinance, and the council directed the town clerk to publish the necessary public notices.