Town Council may adopt General Plan, proclaim May affordable housing, building safety month

TRUCKEE, Calif. – After many hours of discussion, the Truckee Town Council on Tuesday will hold a public hearing and may adopt the 2040 General Plan.

The council will hold the hearing to consider adoption of the General Plan, which includes the downtown Truckee plan, and associated development code text amendments/zoning map amendments, including rezone sites and certification of the final environmental impact report.

The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at the administrative center located at 10183 Truckee Airport Road. The meeting will also be televised on local cable channel 18.

The council will also receive a pair of presentations and may pass proclamations making May Affordable Housing Month and Building Safety Month.

The council is also expected to receive a report from Town Manager Jen Callaway.

The consent agenda includes:

6.1 Minutes for the April 25, regular meeting. Recommended Action: Approve the minutes.

6.2 Contract Amendment with Technology Design Associates for audio upgrade in Council Chambers.

Recommended Action: Authorize the Town Manager to execute an amendment to the contract with Technology Design Associates to replace the bases on the existing microphones in the amount of $6,947; approve a 10% contingency amount of a not to exceed the amount of $7,642; and approve a budget amendment of an additional $6,000 to Capital Improvement Project C1505.

6.3 Cooperative Agreement with the Truckee Fire Protection District to jointly execute a Wildland Fire Contract with Cal Fire to assure the availability of state resources to fight wildland fire within the Town of Truckee.

Recommended Action: Adopt Resolution 2023-22 authorizing the Town Manager to execute jointly with the Truckee Fire Protection District the Wildland Fire Agreement with Cal Fire for Fiscal Year 2023-2024 to provide wildland firefighting resources within the Town of Truckee in the amount of $277,627.99.

6.4 Ending Resolution 2023-13 Proclamation Declaring the Existence of a Local Emergency. Recommended Action: Staff is recommending Town Council to end Resolution 2023-

13 Proclamation Declaring the Existence of a Local Emergency.

6.5 Adoption of Resolution 2023-25 Revising Fiscal Year 2022/2023 Transportation Development Act Claim and Amendment to Fiscal Year 2022/2023 Budget.

Recommended Action: That Town Council adopt Resolution 2023-25 authorizing the submission of a revised fiscal year 2022/2023 Transportation Development Act Claim Form and amend FY 2022/2023 budget revenues and expenditures by $158,228.

6.6 Budget Increase – Ladris Evacuation Contract Fiscal Year 2022-2025.

Recommended Action: Staff is recommending Town Council increase the remaining 28-month budget for Ladris Evacuation Consulting in the amount of $30,900.00 and direct the Town Manager to sign the attached Ladris AI change order form.

6.7 Approval of Nevada County Transportation Commission’s Fiscal Year 2023/2024 Overall Work Program and Adoption of Resolution 2023-24.

Recommended Action: That Town Council adopt Resolution 2023-24 approving the work elements and other associated projects and activities proposed in the Nevada County Transportation Commission’s Fiscal Year 2023/24 Overall Work Program.