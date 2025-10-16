Truckee Town Council meeting highlights: Fiscal reforms, community recognition and historic preservation

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

TRUCKEE, Calif. — From community proclamations to fiscal reforms, the Truckee Town Council on Tuesday moved through a full agenda that included key administrative actions and updates to the town’s financial policies.

The meeting opened with proclamations recognizing Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Truckee River Day, celebrating community efforts to support health awareness and environmental stewardship.

Council members then approved seven items on the consent calendar, including authorization for the town manager to execute one Mills Act Historic Preservation contract — the only application received for 2025.

The Mills Act program offers property tax reductions to owners of qualified historic properties who commit to long-term preservation, supporting Truckee’s efforts to protect its historic character while encouraging reinvestment in property maintenance and restoration.

Moving into the town’s discussion items, the council reviewed nine proposed updates to the town’s fiscal policies as part of an ongoing effort to modernize Truckee’s financial procedures. The discussion centered on increasing spending authority and simplifying internal processes.

Proposed adjustments included raising the town manager’s purchasing and settlement limit from $50,000 to $65,000, increasing the blanket purchase order threshold to $6,500, and establishing emergency purchasing exceptions that do not require prior council approval.

Additional revisions address capitalization thresholds, travel reimbursement policies, and consider a $65,000 minimum for council review of grant applications.

Following the fiscal policy discussion, the council renewed the Town Manager Jennifer Callaway contract for the period October 26, 2025 to October 25, 2029.