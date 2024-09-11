Truckee Town Council moves forward with Short-Term Rental Workforce Housing Token Program

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Town Council met on Tuesday, Sept. 10, to discuss continuing the Short-Term Rental Workforce Housing Token Pilot Program.

The pilot program, which concluded in late June, has technically expired. A minor amendment is proposed for the program. To recap, the program was developed as part of the short-term rental ordinance and offers property owners the opportunity to create workforce housing in exchange for tokens.

These tokens are transferable among eligible short-term rental properties and can be redeemed for transient occupancy registration certificates. They may also be sold, traded, or transferred to new holders. Despite the low participation observed during the pilot phase, the Council ultimately decided to extend the program with rolling applications.

The Truckee Home Access Program (THAP) has updated its guidelines. THAP is a deed restriction purchase program where the Town contributes 16% of the home’s value, either based on its appraised value or sale price. This program, which has been operational since late 2022, allows participation from individual buyers, sellers, or local businesses.

To date, 21 homes have been purchased through the program. Recent updates to the guidelines include revised definitions for duplexes, multiplexes, and accessory dwelling units (ADUs), as well as added language to specify permitted home occupation businesses. The updates also clarify requirements for seller carryback financing, reduce the validity period for pre-approval from 9 months to 6 months, and specify requirements for roommate tenants. The Council has decided to approve these changes to the THAP guidelines.

Councilmember Lindsay Romack was appointed as the voting delegate for the League of California Cities annual conference, scheduled for Oct. 16-18.

Several new employees were welcomed and various town promotions were announced. Additionally, the Town Manager provided an update on the legacy trail, which will be closed for repaving for approximately one week in the areas marked in red on the provided image.

Legacy trail closures. Provided / Town of Truckee

The next Town Council meeting will be on Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 5 p.m at Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.