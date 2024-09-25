Truckee Town council moves forward with slope stabilization work between West River Street Park and Truckee River

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Town Council met on Tuesday, Sept. 24, to discuss the need for additional slope stabilization work between West River Street Park and the Truckee River.

The park development is progressing well, having already addressed 75-80% of the erosive slopes along the riverbank. However, there remains a 10-12 foot section of hillside below the park elevation, which consists of poor soil conditions. Staff inquired whether the Council would like to pursue further stabilization work over the winter to improve this slope.

The Truckee Watershed Council supports this initiative, noting that it would require hiring a consultant for design and obtaining necessary permits. The estimated cost for this additional work could reach up to half a million dollars, and as a result, the park’s opening may be delayed until July 2025. Ultimately, the Council decided to proceed with the slope stabilization efforts.

The Council reviewed the proposal for a Registered Veterinary Technician position in partnership with the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe. Staff recommended that the Town Manager be authorized to execute and fund this position, with a budget not to exceed $100,000. The veterinary technician will support the community’s spay and neuter program, and the Town will continue to provide funding for the role. It is crucial to fill this position by Nov. 1 to ensure there is no disruption in shelter operations. The Council has decided to adopt this recommended action (but no dog, this time).

Quality Automotive Servicing, owned by Sheila and Bill Greeno, was recognized as an influential small business during the “Small Business Big Applause” presentation. The Greenos were pioneers in participating in the Truckee Home Access Program, demonstrating their commitment to community development. Their efforts have significantly contributed to the advancement of workforce housing in the area.

In the Town Manager’s report, it was noted that the work on West River Street, which had been causing one-way traffic delays, is set to be completed. As of Sept. 24, the street will revert to a two-way configuration. Additionally, the final closure of the Legacy Trail will take place from Wednesday, Sept. 25, through Friday, Sept. 27.

The next Town Council meeting will be on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 5 p.m at Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.