Truckee Town Council moves forward with Village at Gray’s Crossing Car Wash

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Town Council met on Tuesday, March 12, to address the appeal regarding the Village at Gray’s Crossing Car Wash. Despite acknowledging the concerns of community members, they determined that the car wash aligns with the approved plan. Therefore, adhering to the Staff’s recommendation, they voted to deny the appeal and proceed accordingly.

The project site for the car wash, situated at the southern end of Gray’s Crossing, features a 3,883 square foot car wash with a 100-foot car wash tunnel capable of servicing up to five cars simultaneously, with a throughput of 45 cars per hour. It includes 13 parking stalls and nine vacuum stations. Noise impact emerged as a concern, with proposed measures such as polycarbonate doors aimed at reducing noise levels by 14 dB. Despite environmental reviews indicating compliance with noise ordinances and acceptable traffic levels, 30 opposing comments were received prior to the meeting, citing concerns about traffic, pedestrian safety, hydrology, water quality, and noise.

The appellant contested the project’s conformity with the Gray’s Crossing Specific Plan, arguing that the addition of a car wash contradicted the plan’s original purpose of supporting recreational uses and residential. They questioned the necessity for another car wash in town and expressed dismay over the project’s size increase without the inclusion of a community-serving gas station. The appellant urged the Council to conduct an environmental review to address and mitigate adverse impacts before proceeding with the project.

In response, the applicant defended the project’s compliance with the specific plan, asserting that gas stations and car washes were permitted uses either together or independently. They emphasized the community benefits of the car wash, including its low water usage and modern stormwater management features.

During the public comment section, community members expressed frustration and distrust, fearing adverse impacts on the environment and equity issues if the project were approved.

Ultimately, the Council, while empathizing with community concerns, decided to proceed with the Staff’s recommendation due to the project’s technical alignment with the allowable land use in the plan. Additionally, they stipulated that the car wash would close earlier during summer months to mitigate noise pollution.

Also during the meeting, the Dark Skies Spring Awareness Campaign and Lighting Rebate Program were discussed. Recognizing the environmental, health, and energy efficiency benefits of dark skies, the Council acknowledged the significance of implementing measures to preserve them. The proposed Dark Sky Rebate Program for Residential and Commercial Exterior Lighting, with a total allotment of $50,000 from the Town, is scheduled to launch from April to the end of the year.

Under this program, residential rebates will be set at $75 per fixture, with a maximum allowance of four fixtures per building, while commercial rebates will be $50 per fixture, with a maximum allowance of 50 fixtures per building. Council opted to increase the fixture allowance for residential units to eight fixtures.

Following deliberation, the Council ultimately approved the Dark Skies Lighting Rebate Program, recognizing its potential to promote dark sky preservation and enhance sustainability efforts within the community.

And lastly, during the month of March, the Town of Truckee acknowledges the compassion of its residents and commemorates the accomplishments of Clara Barton, the founder of the Red Cross, who has served as a beacon of hope for neighbors in need. The Red Cross’s mission is to alleviate human suffering during emergencies, and they have demonstrated this commitment through recent responses to various crises, including the Oroville Dam operation, apartment flooding near Donner Lake, an avalanche in Olympic Valley, and the installation of life-saving fire alarms for seniors in the Brockway area.

The next Town Council meeting will be on Tuesday, March 26 at 5 p.m at Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road.