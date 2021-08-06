Truckee Town Council OK’s bioenergy study

Truckee Town Council on Monday held a special meeting where it adopted a resolution to authorize the town manager to enter into an agreement with Wildephor Consulting Services, LLC, to complete a bioenergy project scoping study.

In partnership with the Truckee Tahoe Airport District and Truckee Fire Protection District, the aim of the town is to evaluate the potential use of biomass from defensible space and forest fuels management to produce heat and power.

The scope of Wildephor Consulting Services’ study is to collect and compile data on potential heating and power loads from biomass feedstock in order to identify preferred solutions. Town staff consulted Mike Staudenmayer, general manager at Northstar Community Services District, on the scope of its biomass facility and what it’s going to look like.

The proposal totals $19,200 and would be spread equally between the Truckee Fire and the Truckee Tahoe Airport districts. Both districts have already approved of partnering with Truckee on the project. The Truckee Donner Public Utility District is not included as a project partner at this time. However, town staff has engaged with the district to possibly partner on the project.

“I’m enthusiastic about moving forward,” Truckee Mayor Anna Klovstad said. “We’re going to offset fuels that are creating a risk for our community. We area going to utilize those fuels in an efficient an effective way to provide heat that we are otherwise paying for already that has a carbon footprint, and this a renewable source. It’s actually a source of energy that we quite frankly can’t stop from regenerating in our community. So, this makes a huge amount of sense.”





Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643