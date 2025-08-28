Truckee Town Council passes resolution in support of public lands

TRUCKEE, Calif. — On Tuesday, August 26, the Truckee Town Council adopted a resolution affirming the town’s support for the protection and preservation of public lands.

The resolution, authored by Hilary Hobbs, director of neighborhood services and sustainability, aims to proactively oppose any federal attempts to transfer or sell federally managed public lands.

According to the resolution, such proposals are inconsistent with the values and long-term interests of Truckee residents.

The move comes in response to recent federal legislative efforts. In June, a controversial provision in the Senate version of the federal budget reconciliation bill would have mandated the sale of 2 million to 3 million acres of U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management lands over a five-year period. The proposal also would have opened more than 250 million acres of public lands to potential sales nationwide.

At the time, Truckee’s Legislative Committee responded by approving and sending letters to Sen. Alex Padilla, Sen. Adam Schiff and Rep. Kevin Kiley opposing the potential land sales. Those letters, along with all official legislative correspondence submitted on behalf of the town, are available on the town’s website .

The land sale provision was ultimately removed from the final version of the reconciliation bill passed in late June. However, the resolution states similar proposals could return in future federal legislation.

In anticipation, the Mountain PACT — an organization that unites western mountain town leaders on federal climate, public lands and outdoor recreation policy — has asked towns like Truckee to formally express their support for public lands.

Truckee Town Council’s resolution will be shared with the Mountain PACT and the town’s federal representatives. Compiled resolutions from mountain communities across the West will be used to reinforce a unified message in ongoing advocacy efforts.