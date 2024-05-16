Truckee Town Council proceeds with Rooted Renters Pilot Program

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Town Council met on Tuesday, May 14, to discuss the proposed housing program guidelines for the Rooted Renters Pilot Program.

The Rooted Renters Pilot Program, formerly known as the Long-Term Rental Preservation Program, is designed to provide housing stability for the local workforce by utilizing existing housing stock. The program aims to secure workforce rental units at affordable prices for multiple years. Property owners are offered financial incentives to commit to renting long-term to income-qualified, local workers for at least three years and to keeping the rent below market rate.

Initially, staff proposed that participants of the previous Lease to Locals program would not be eligible to apply for Rooted Renters during its first six months. After this period, the Council would review the program and decide whether to expand eligibility based on demand and funding. The program is set to launch on July 14.

Councilmember Dave Polivy expressed concerns about the current high market rents and questioned whether the program would still serve wealthier renters despite aiming to provide affordable housing. He suggested considering a lower Area Median Income level for the first year to ensure that the program serves low-income residents.

Ultimately, the Council decided to proceed with the program as presented, with a modification: the six-month waiting period for Lease to Locals participants was removed, and a “two-for-one bucket” was added to limit the amount of carryover subsidies from Lease to Locals.

The Dark Skies Spring Awareness Campaign and Lighting Rebate Program was also discussed. The total rebate allotment for the program is $50,000.

Since its launch in April, six applications have been approved and processed, all for residential use. Staff requested several adjustments to the program guidelines: 1. Allow the purchase of lights prior to the program launch in April but installed after the launch. 2. Include new constructions and new additions. 3. Expand eligibility beyond Energy Star-approved lights to include all LED energy-efficient lights that do not exceed 3000K. 4. Redefine multifamily properties as five units or more and small multifamily properties as four units or less to create parity in maximum reimbursement.

Council approved an update to include up to $20 per motion sensor on top of the existing program. They also approved these program updates and the adjusted budget.

Asian-American Pacific Islander Month is observed annually during May and the proclamation was read aloud. Truckee celebrates this month by honoring the rich culture and heritage of the AAPI community and developing a deeper understanding and appreciation of their significant contributions to our nation’s history and present-day society. A notable milestone includes the completion of the transcontinental railroad in May 1869, where Chinese railroad workers constituted up to 90% of the Central Pacific Railroad workforce. Their efforts have significantly shaped the local community. Truckee also acknowledges the work of Gordon H. Chang in recovering the stories of these Chinese railroad workers and his dedication to understanding our history and those who came before us.

Truckee Day is celebrated annually on the first day of June, with the upcoming 21st annual event scheduled for Saturday, June 1. This day is a community initiative aimed at picking up roadside litter, successfully recruiting hundreds of volunteers each year. The event also features a town-wide block party, fostering community spirit and engagement.

Virginia Donica, who has served as the Truckee Day Chair for a decade and has been involved in planning the event for over 15 years, is stepping down after volunteering thousands of hours. In recognition of her distinguished service and significant contributions to Truckee Day, she has been honored with the Truckee Day Hall of Fame Award.

The next Town Council meeting will be on Tuesday, May 28 at 5 p.m at Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road.