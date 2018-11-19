Truckee Town Council race too tight to call

UPDATE: This story has been updated with correct vote totals for Richard Ludke and Carmen Carr. The Sierra Sun regrets the error.

With still 3,000 ballots remaining to be counted in Nevada County, the race for three seats on the Truckee Town Council is still too close to call.

Anna Klostad remains in the lead with 3,908 votes for 21.98 percent of those who voted. Morgan Goodwin remains in second place, with 2,665 votes (14.99%). Still vying for the third seat is David Polivy with 2,516 votes (14.15%) and Chelsea Walterscheid with 2,496 votes (14.04%).

Polivy and Walterscheid have traded the lead in the two previous updates. Polivy held a three vote lead on Election Night, while Walterscheid jumped ahead by nine votes in last week’s update.

Rounding out the roster of candidates, Richard Ludke has 2,363 (13.2%), Carmen Carr has 2,129 (11.9%) and Suzie Tarnay has tolted 1,700 (9.5%).

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF

Recommended Stories For You

Sheriff's candidate Shannan Moon maintained her lead in the recent vote tally released Monday by Nevada County elections officials.

Moon now has 28,107 votes compared to 20,498 for Bill Smethers, or 57.8 to 42.2 percent.

Elections officials say some 3,104 votes remain uncounted. Based on the election office's numbers, this means Moon's lead is insurmountable.

Smethers, who said he hasn't yet seen the new numbers, declined to comment.

Officials have counted 52,832 votes as of Monday.

The percentage in the sheriff's race is mostly unchanged from last week's vote tally, when Moon had 57.9 percent of the vote and Smethers had 42.1 percent.