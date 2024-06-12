Truckee Town Council receives updates on results of May 2024 Public Opinion Survey

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Town Council met on Tuesday, June 11, to receive an update on the results of the May 2024 Public Opinion Survey.

Over recent months, discussions have centered on implementing a general sales tax aimed at providing flexible funding for specific town purposes. Unlike previous revenue studies, this survey achieved high completion rates with 404 complete interviews.

It began with general questions about life in Truckee. The results showed a high satisfaction rate, with nearly 90% of residents pleased with their quality of life and the services provided. When asked about desired changes, respondents highlighted the affordability of housing, the cost of living, traffic congestion, and the need to limit growth and development.

The survey also gauged opinions on a potential general sales tax increase. A proposed 0.5% increase in the sales tax rate is projected to generate approximately $3.5 million annually. The survey revealed that 56% of respondents would support the measure, while 37% would likely oppose it. Environmental protection, as well as maintaining local parks, recreation, and community facilities, emerged as top priorities for voters.

However, concerns about inflation and the timing of a tax increase were also noted. Despite these concerns, the general sentiment indicated that the sales tax measure appears feasible for the November 2024 ballot.

During deliberations, Councilmember Courtney Henderson voiced opposition to raising the sales tax. Ultimately, the Council decided, by a 3-2 vote, to proceed with the ballot measure, incorporating minor adjustments to the language. The final decision to implement the sales tax increase will be left to the community in the upcoming election.

Council also discussed new residential and commercial solid waste collection service rates. Residential and commercial rates are calculated separately each year, with the Town contracting an independent consultant for the rate adjustment process. This year, the consultant’s review indicated a residential rate adjustment factor of 6.63% and a commercial rate adjustment factor of 8.34%. The increases are primarily due to inflation, rising vehicle and labor costs, although these are partially offset by decreases in fuel costs and residential disposal and processing costs. The total annual residential rate for the 2024-2025 fiscal year is projected to be $486.36.

After deliberation, Council voted to adopt the new residential and commercial solid waste service rates as proposed.

Along a similar vein, Council addressed delinquent residential solid waste service accounts. Accounts with balances over $50 that are 60 days past due as of June 30 were identified. The Tahoe Truckee Sierra Disposal bills residents quarterly, and the Town had sent letters to delinquent account holders on April 23 and May 14. If these delinquent accounts are not settled, they will be added to the tax roll for collection. Council approved the resolution, authorizing Nevada County to take the necessary action to collect the outstanding balances.

Two years after establishing its economic development office, Nevada County has launched their region-wide Economic Development Action Plan. Approved by the Board of Supervisors on March 26, this plan marks the third phase in the county’s intensified focus on economic development. The plan emphasizes rapid progress over a seven-month period.

Despite being a relatively new initiative, the 2024-26 focus areas are well-defined. The plan centers on a “grow-from-within” approach aimed at building a robust economic foundation. Key objectives include fostering business startups, enhancing business retention, recruitment, and expansion efforts. Additionally, the plan aims to increase support and investment in economic development, boost the visibility of the county and its assets, and provide new tools and information to support local business growth.

Nevada County is prioritizing the creation of a strong, unified foundation to ensure sustainable economic growth. Residents and stakeholders are encouraged to visit the official website at http://www.nevadacounty.ca.gov to read the full Economic Development Action Plan and sign up for the Economic Development Newsletter.

During the meeting, the Bike Month Proclamation was read. The tradition of Bike Month dates back to 1956, initiated by the League of American Bicyclists. In Lake Tahoe, the Bike Challenge has been a highlight since 2001, following the adoption of the region’s first Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan. Celebrated in June, Bike Month attracts over 300 participants each year, aiming to make every day a bike day. The primary goal is to promote bicycling as a viable mode of transportation for people of all ages and for various trip purposes.

Additionally, Employee Incentive Awards were presented. The Employee Incentive Awards program allows staff members to nominate their colleagues for outstanding contributions. This year, numerous community members were honored for their dedication to the Town and the broader community.

The next Town Council meeting will be on Tuesday, June 25 at 5 p.m at Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road.