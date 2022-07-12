Truckee Town Council to discuss 2040 General Plan

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee Town Council and Planning Commission will be providing feedback on the 2040 General Plan land use element and Draft Downtown Truckee Plan during their joint meeting on Tuesday evening.

The land use element of the General Plan allows the town to determine what goes where.

“At its best, the land use element will reflect the community’s vision, promote thoughtful, equitable, and accessible distribution of different land uses and align well with other general plan elements,” the staff report states.

The General Plan is being updated from its 2025 edition. The update was introduced on June 8.

There are several changes from the 2025 edition to the 2040 edition, including greenhouse gas emissions reduction and climate change adaptation in the creation, workforce housing development incentives, and a future action to adopt a maximum home size.

There are also five areas which have been identified as areas of focus, which are Donner Lake, Donner Pass Road, North State Route 89, West River and Glenshire.

Another element of the General Plan which will be discussed is noise and safety.

“The purpose of the noise element is to ensure that a local planning area limits the exposure of the community to excessive noise levels in noise-sensitive areas and at noise-sensitive times of day,” the staff report stated.

The safety aspect focuses on fires, floods, droughts, earthquakes, landslides, climate change, and other hazards. Some major changes from 2025 include connecting human-caused hazards to climate change, a greater emphasis on the impacts of construction and related activities on community noise levels and a substantially greater emphasis on wildfire, evaluation, community preparedness and response.

Both the council and commission will provide feedback to staff, although this meeting will not be the only time they cannot provide feedback.

During the meeting they will also be discussing the Downtown Truckee Plan which is separate from the General Plan, although it uses goals and policies of the General Plan to guide implementation.

It will focus on land use, parking and mobility, public spaces and historic resources. The last time the plan was updated was in 1997.

To learn more about the General Plan and Downtown Truckee Plan, visit https://www.truckee2040.com/gpac .

The meeting will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at 10183 Truckee Airport Road.

To submit public comment, visit https://portal.laserfiche.com/k4088/forms/tpYPx .