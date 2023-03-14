Truckee Town Council to discuss Fourth of July fireworks

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Truckee Town Council will be discussing Fourth of July plans during its Tuesday, March 14, evening meeting.

Truckee Donner Recreation and Park District has requested a special use permit for fireworks on Fourth of July. There has been a fireworks show at the West End of Donner Lake since 1986, with the exception of a several year hiatus in the 1990s and during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, staff has raised questions regarding the appropriateness of continuing the event because of wildfire danger and increased visitation.

Consent items

6.1 Authorization to Execute a Non-Disclosure Agreement with Altice Suddenlink/Optimum.

Recommended Action: Authorize the Town Manager to execute a non-disclosure agreement with Altice Suddenlink/Optimum.

6.2 Approval of Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transportation (TART) Connect Microtransit Contract Amendment with Downtowner, Inc. and Approval of a Budget Amendment.

Recommended Action: Approve: (1) A contract amendment with Downtowner, Inc. for continuation of the TART Connect Microtransit Pilot in the amount of Three Hundred and Eighty-Five Thousand and Seven Hundred and Thirty-Four Dollars ($385,734) for a total not-to-exceed amount of One Million Three Hundred and Seventy-Three Thousand and Seven Hundred and Eleven Dollars ($1,373,711); and (2) An associated Fiscal Year (FY) 22/23 Budget Amendment for C2313 (Microtransit program) in the amount of Three Hundred and Eighty-Five Thousand and Seven Hundred and Thirty-Four Dollars ($385,734).

6.3 2023 Legislative Platform Update.

Recommended Action: Adopt the updated 2023 Legislative Platform or provide direction to staff regarding amendments to the platform.



6.4 Accept the Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 Treasurer’s Report.

Recommended Action: Accept the Treasurer’s Report for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

6.5 Approve Updates to the Personnel Rules.

Recommended Action: Approve Resolution 2023-12 and the side letters between the Town and the Mid-Management Employees Group (MM), the Truckee Police Officer’s Association (TPOA), and the Truckee General Employee’s Membership Association (TGEMA) amending the Town’s Personnel Rules.



6.6 Consulting Services for Organizational Strategic Culture and Health.

Recommended Action: Authorize the Town Manager to enter into an agreement with Strategic Culture Corp for an amount not to exceed $85,000 to support town work and initiative with organizational culture and leadership development.

The meeting will begin with presentations from Truckee Chamber of Commerce regarding its Strategic Discussion and a Truckee Tahoe Workforce Housing Agency Strategic Plan Update.

The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. and can be viewed in person at 10183 Truckee Airport Road or remotely via http://ttctv.org/ .

Comments sent through the public comment form before 2 p.m. will be sent to Councilmembers and Town Department Heads as well as uploaded to public view by 2:30 p.m.