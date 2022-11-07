Truckee Town Council to discuss priorities, work plan progress

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee Town Council on Tuesday evening will hear a quarterly update on town priorities and work plan progress.

Council adopted the Council Priorities and Work Plan on March 23, 2021, which will cover work through June 30, 2023. The top five priorities include: Actively support the development of workforce housing; Reduce greenhouse gas emissions and become a leader in environmental sustainability; Enhance communication and public outreach to facilitate community cohesion; Invest in key infrastructure and community connectivity, including the new library, bike trails, and transit alternatives; Enhance partnerships and investment for emergency preparedness, including wildfire readiness and mitigation

Staff will be updating the council on work done within those priority categories that was done during July 1 to Sept. 30. They will also be discussing upcoming projects.

Town Council will also be holding a public hearing to discuss establishment of West River Landscaping and Lighting Assessment District.

Ballot packets were mailed to each of the property owners within the West River LLD and those owners will have an opportunity to provide comments during Tuesday’s public hearing. If passed, property owners will be assessed $2.607 per sidewalk square foot which will provide about $74,000 annually for maintenance of the sidewalks, landscaping, snow removal and lighting. The town would provide an additional $16,393 for the district.

The meeting will begin with veterans’ recognition, recognition of Gratitude Month and a presentation regarding Legislative Advocacy by Emanuels Jones and Associates.

The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. and can be viewed in person at 10183 Truckee Airport Road or via youtube.com on the Truckee Tahoe Media page .