Truckee Town Council to discuss single-use plastic reduction ordinance

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee Town Council will be holding a first reading of an updated single-use plastic reduction ordinance on Tuesday evening.

During its Aug. 9, the council expressed support for suggestions made by a single-use foodware reduction working group, which met several times throughout the year.

Some of the updates include a ban on polystyrene products for all vendors, including food and retail vendors, restaurants and prepared food vendors must provide reusable foodware for customers dining in, and only providing single-use utensils, chopsticks, condiment cups and packets, straws, stirrers, splash sticks, cocktail sticks, napkins, cup lids, and cup sleeves upon customer request.

Additionally, customers will be charged a $0.25 fee for each disposable cup and takeout container, with an exemption for takeout boxes for customers dining in. The restaurant will collect and keep the fee. Customers will be allowed to bring in their own to-go containers.

If approved, the polystyrene ban will go into place on April 1, 2023, while the rest of the provisions will take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

Councilmembers will be considering updates to the town’s snow removal plan to include all paved trails. The Town already maintains 14.5 miles of trails. This update would add an additional 8.5 miles of trails that are currently maintained by homeowners associations or businesses. Along with that, they will consider purchasing two additional trail snow blower units.

Measure R and Measure U funds would be used for the additional trail maintenance and purchase of new equipment.

During the meeting, the council will also be providing direction in regards to updating the Emergency Operations Plan. Town staff have been working on updating the plan, which was originally adopted in 2007, since 2021.

Finally, the council will discuss an extension of the moratorium on gas stations and storage facilities. If approved, the moratorium will be extended to Nov. 4 which should align with first adoption of the 2040 General Plan.

The meeting will begin with presentations by Sierra Buttes Trail and Sierra Business Council, as well as presentations regarding Pink Patch (Breast Cancer Awareness) and Cyber Awareness Month.

The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. Public comment can be submitted until 2:30 p.m. at https://portal.laserfiche.com/k4088/forms/tpYPx .