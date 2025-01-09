Truckee Town Councilmember, Former Mayor selected for prestigious Rodel Fellowship

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Town of Truckee announced that Councilmember Courtney Henderson has been selected to join the prestigious Rodel Fellowship, California Class of 2025. This highly competitive program brings together 24 outstanding state and local leaders from across the political spectrum to engage in thoughtful dialogue on ethical values, democratic principles, and effective leadership.

The Rodel Fellowship was founded to foster nonpartisan collaboration and prepare America’s emerging leaders for higher service. With over 380 alumni nationally— including U.S. Senators, Governors, Cabinet Secretaries, and even a Vice President of the United States—the program builds a network of leaders committed to addressing critical questions of public policy and governance. Participants, chosen for their commitment to public service, professional integrity, and intellectual curiosity, convene over 12 months for sessions moderated by leading scholars. The first intensive session is scheduled for this coming weekend.

Councilmember Henderson’s selection is particularly remarkable as the fellowship traditionally includes State Assembly members, Senators, Mayors of major cities, and statewide elected leaders such as Attorneys General and Secretaries of State. Her inclusion highlights the significant leadership she brings to Truckee and the Sierra Nevada region and underscores the value of perspectives from rural communities in statewide and national discussions.

Libby Schaaf, Former Mayor of Oakland, nominated Dr. Henderson for the fellowship, stating: “Dr. Henderson is a perfect pick for this prestigious fellowship that supports exceptional leaders in deep engagement with the meanings of leadership and American democracy. I was proud to nominate Dr. Henderson to join this politically diverse cohort of California’s most thoughtful and promising leaders because of her well-earned reputation for rigorous analysis, ethical policy judgment, and

compassion.”

Councilmember Henderson was elected to the Truckee Town Council in 2020, served as Vice Mayor in that year and as Mayor in 2022. She has served on the Legislative Correspondence Committee, League of California Cities, Truckee Chamber of Commerce, Sierra Business Council’s Climate Action and Mitigation Partnership, Climate Transformation Alliance, and other committees. Her favorite part of her role as an elected official is connecting with constituents to understand and respond to the unique needs and challenges present in rural communities.

“I am deeply honored to represent Truckee and more broadly, our rural California communities and constituents in the Rodel Fellowship,” said Councilmember Henderson. “This program offers a unique opportunity to share perspectives, learn from other leaders across California, and bring back valuable insights to enhance how we serve our communities locally. I’m excited to contribute to this important dialogue while ensuring Truckee and the Sierra Nevada have a seat at the table.”

Councilmember Henderson’s participation in the Rodel Fellowship not only highlights her dedication to public service but also elevates Truckee and rural California’s voice in conversations about effective governance and leadership.

For more information about the Rodel Fellowship and its mission, visit Rodel Institute .