Truckee traffic report: Lane closures on I-80; one-way traffic on Route 89

Here are some roadwork and traffic updates for Tuesday, August 14 in the Truckee area:

Eastbound 80 Lane Closure

1 of 2 lanes closed from Kingvale to Soda Springs

Due to Emergency Work

Expected to end at 3 p.m.

Westbound 80 Lane Closure

1 of 2 lanes closed from Donner Lake to Castle Peak

Due to Shoulder Work

Expected to end at 4 p.m.

Route 89 One-way Traffic Operation

From Prosser Dam Road/Alder Drive to Donner Camp Picnic Area

Due to Drainage Cleaning

Expected to end at 5 p.m.

Route 89 One-way Traffic Operation

From Twin Crags Drive to Alpine Meadows Road

Due to Drainage Work

Expected to end at 4 p.m.

For more updates go to Caltrans quick map here.

Recommended Stories For You

Source: Caltrans