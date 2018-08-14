Truckee traffic report: Lane closures on I-80; one-way traffic on Route 89
Here are some roadwork and traffic updates for Tuesday, August 14 in the Truckee area:
Eastbound 80 Lane Closure
1 of 2 lanes closed from Kingvale to Soda Springs
Due to Emergency Work
Expected to end at 3 p.m.
Westbound 80 Lane Closure
1 of 2 lanes closed from Donner Lake to Castle Peak
Due to Shoulder Work
Expected to end at 4 p.m.
Route 89 One-way Traffic Operation
From Prosser Dam Road/Alder Drive to Donner Camp Picnic Area
Due to Drainage Cleaning
Expected to end at 5 p.m.
Route 89 One-way Traffic Operation
From Twin Crags Drive to Alpine Meadows Road
Due to Drainage Work
Expected to end at 4 p.m.
For more updates go to Caltrans quick map here.
Source: Caltrans