Here are some roadwork and traffic updates for Monday, August 20 in the Truckee area:

Route 89 One-way Traffic Operation

From Prosser Dam Rd/Alder Dr to Donner Camp Picnic Area

Due to Clean Ditches

Expected to end at 5 p.m.

Westbound 80 Lane Closure

From Donner Lake Uc Lt to Donner Summit Rest Area – Westbound

1 of 3 lanes closed

Due to Maintenance Operation

Expected to end at 4 p.m.

Source: Caltrans