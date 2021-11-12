Truckee unveils free charging stations at Town Hall
Electric vehicles can be charged for free at Truckee Town Hall following a Tuesday ribbon cutting ceremony, which unveiled three new charging stations.
The stations are available for public use and will be free for the first year.
The project was funded by a grant from the Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District’s DMV Surcharge Program, which uses DMV charges to fund air pollution reduction projects.
The charging stations are part of Truckee’s commitment to reduce municipal and communitywide greenhouse gas emissions.
