Truckee updates snow removal operations after disability access complaint

TRUCKEE, Calif – The Town of Truckee will revise its winter snow removal policies after a civil rights complaint alleged that plowed snow repeatedly blocked town owned accessible parking spaces, limiting access for people with disabilities.

Earlier this year, the California Civil Rights Department received a complaint against the Town of Truckee from a local resident who alleged that they were denied full and equal services as a result of their disability.

According to the complaint, the resident, for a period of multiple years was prevented from using accessible town-owned parking spaces near the intersection of Donner Pass Road and Truckee Way during winter. The resident said this happened because the Public Works Department’s snowplows repeatedly shoveled large piles of snow into the accessible parking spaces and even blocked the resident’s vehicle in with snow.

The resident reported being unable to use accessible spaces in the area for weeks at a time. When they raised concerns with the town, they were allegedly told that parking spaces could be closed at the town’s discretion.

After an initial investigation, CRD referred the case to its Dispute Resolution Division , where the matter was resolved through mediation.

“Snowplows are supposed to help people get out of the snow, not get stuck in it,” said CRD Director Kevin Kish. “Whether it’s government or businesses open to the public, we all have a responsibility to ensure reasonable accommodations are available to people with disabilities.”

Under the terms of the established settlement, the Town of Truckee, without admitting liability, will:

Adopt a winter operations policy that prohibits storing snow within accessible parking spaces, adjacent access aisles, and associated ramps and sidewalks.

Inform employees and contractors about the prohibitions against storing snow in accessible parking lots operated by the town.

Report on compliance with the agreement to the complainant and CRD within 90 days.

Donate $5,000 to the Truckee Donner Recreation and Park District with a stipulation that the money be used to enhance and improve access to park facilities for people with disabilities.

“At the end of the day, everyone in our state is entitled to equal access to the services offered by our cities and towns,” Kish said. “This settlement is a prime example of how speaking out can lead to meaningful change.”

A copy of the settlement is available here .