Truckee utility district endorses Measure T

The Truckee Donner Public Utility District’s Board of Directors last week heard updates about potential power outages during times of high fire risk.

It also endorsed Measure T, the Truckee Fire Protection District ballot initiative.

The board voted unanimously to endorse the local measure, which would tax property $179 per year, per parcel, in order to create funding for wildfire protection. The measure will be on the Sept. 14 ballot.

The board also received a usage update from General Manager Brian Wright, who said the district has seen roughly a 5% increase in water and electricity use compared to last year.

“I think it is reflective of our conditions this summer, and perhaps the increased occupancy and activity,” said Wright.





Though there has been an increase in usage, Wright said the groundwater basin can sustain long-term drought, but that residents and visitors should be mindful of their water usage.

Additionally, Wright gave an update on a trio of projects slated to reach completion by the end of summer. Work being done includes a rebuild of the Truckee Substation, water main replacements in Tahoe Donner, and the new Red Mountain Water Tank near Donner Lake.

NV Energy’s public safety outage management program remains in effect as well and, if extreme wildfire danger conditions occur, all of Truckee will see extended power outages. The district is asking customers who rely on electricity for medical equipment to sign up for alerts and to join the district’s medical list so contact can be made before an outage. To sign up, call TDPUD customer service at 530-587-3896 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. General information on outages can be found at http://www.tdpud.org/psom .

Information about TDPUD board meetings and access to agendas, minutes, live streaming, and archived video can be found at http://www.tdpud.org/departments/board-of-directors/board-meetings .

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com