Truckee veterinarian charged with tax evasion, filing false tax returns

SACRAMENTO â€” A federal grand jury returned an eight-count indictment today against Jack Ray Snyder, 61, of Truckee, charging him with tax evasion and filing false tax returns, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced.

According to court documents, between 2012 and 2014, Jack Ray Snyder filed false tax returns that failed to report significant income, deducted non-deductible personal expenses, and overreported his property taxes.

This case is the product of an investigation by the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Roger Yang is prosecuting the case.

If convicted, Snyder faces a maximum statutory penalty of five years in prison and a $100,000 fine for each count. Any sentence, however, would be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account a number of variables.