Truckee Volleyball to host Senior Farewell Game

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Truckee High School’s volleyball team will celebrate its Senior Farewell game on Friday, Oct. 17 — the final regular-season home match for the team’s senior athletes.

Truckee Volleyball will face longtime rival South Tahoe High School, with the varsity game set to begin at 6 p.m. at Truckee High School.

“We love honoring our senior players at our last home game each year,” said Athletic Director Jim Bennet. “It’s a great way to celebrate them as their high school careers wind down.”

For many students and parents, the game serves as an emotional milestone as graduation draws closer. But Friday’s matchup carries more than just sentiment — the game will also determine whether Truckee Volleyball holds onto its top ranking for the season, adding to the rivalry’s intensity.

“We’re ranked No. 1 right now,” Bennet said. “Keeping that ranking heading into the playoffs depends on us winning Friday night.”

With the fall season wrapping up, Truckee High will soon shift to winter sports, which are expected to begin around Nov. 15. The first competitions are tentatively scheduled for Nov. 27.

Seasons for wrestling, basketball and cheer will start in late October or early November, while Nordic skiing, snowboarding and alpine skiing are expected to begin in mid-November.

For the Truckee High School and South Tahoe High School’s volleyball schedule, visit MaxPreps.com .