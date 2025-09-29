Truckee voters to consider up to $25 million library bond in November special election

TRUCKEE, Calif. — After the Friends of the Truckee Library determined in 2018 that the existing library no longer meets the community’s needs, plans for a new facility began. Now, as the project moves forward, voters will decide whether a bond measure will provide a crucial portion of the new library’s funding.

A special election is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 4, giving Truckee-area voters the opportunity to decide whether to approve up to $25 million in bonds to help finance the facility.

If approved, Measure G would fund construction of a new library to replace the existing 50-year-old building on Levon Avenue.

Plans for the new library include an emergency resource center to support the region during wildfires and power outages, expanded programs for children and seniors, upgraded technology, and improved accessibility for people with disabilities.

Measure G requires a two-thirds majority vote to pass. To repay the bonds, property owners within the newly formed Community Facilities District No. 1 (Truckee Library) of the Truckee Library Joint Powers Authority would pay an annual special tax of 3 cents per square foot of building area, or $29 per year for vacant parcels. The tax would be collected for 30 years.

Only voters within Community Facilities District No. 1 are eligible to participate in the election, which will be administered by both the Nevada County and Placer County registrars of voters.

More than 80 community members and 100 local businesses and organizations have endorsed Measure G, including the Tahoe-Truckee Democrats.

“We don’t view this as a partisan matter. It’s a significant local issue for our community as a whole, regardless of party,” said Glynnis Kaye, a board member of the Tahoe-Truckee Democratic Club. “Our town deserves a library that reflects the size and spirit of the community it serves.”

During the Truckee Town Council meeting on Aug. 12, the council also expressed full support for Measure G.