Truckee votes ‘yes’ on Measure K

With 41.54% of a possible 11,356 votes counted, Measure K is on its way to passing in Truckee.

The measure, which will increase the town’s transient occupancy tax from 10% to 12%, has received 3,895 votes in favor versus 702 votes against it.

Measure K’s 2% increase in transient occupancy tax is projected to provide $700,000 annually and would go toward affordable housing, preparing for wildfires and other natural disasters, along with acquiring and permanently preserving natural open spaces.

“Voting YES on K helps provide affordable housing for our residents, prepare our community for wildfires and preserve natural open space, without raising taxes on Truckee residents or businesses by one penny,” said Mayor David Polivy in an endorsement.

Others that endorsed the measure included Vice Mayor Anna Klovstad; Truckee Donner Land Trust Co-Executive Director Perry Norris; Sierra Business Council President Steve Frisch; The Pacific Companies Founder and CEO Caleb Roope; and Truckee Fire Protection District Fire Chief Bill Seline.

“As recent wildfire seasons become longer, hotter, and more destructive, we know that preventing wildfires is a top priority for our community. Measure K will help prepare our community for wildfires and other disasters, emergencies, and evacuations,” said Seline.

Organizations and businesses that endorsed the measure include Tahoe Mountain Sports, the Truckee Fire Protection District Board, Visit Truckee, Sierra Nevada Alliance, Sierra Business Council, Truckee Donner Land Trust, and several others.

Results from Tuesday’s election remain incomplete and unofficial.