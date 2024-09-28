Truckee water agencies celebrate 8th annual Water Professionals Appreciation Week

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Do you know where your water comes from and where it goes after disappearing down the drain? For many, the answer is no. If that’s the case, it’s a sign that water professionals are quietly and successfully doing their jobs. For residents of Truckee, these professionals work for one of three local public agencies: Truckee Sanitary District (TSD), Truckee Donner Public Utility District (TDPUD) or Tahoe-Truckee Sanitation Agency (T-TSA).

Fortunately, residents of our community can rely on the expertise of trained professionals to ensure their water is safe and their wastewater is effectively managed.

Established in 2017, California Water Professional Appreciation Week acknowledges the invaluable contributions of water professionals at all levels. From Oct. 5 to Oct. 13, remember to recognize these dedicated service providers by raising a glass of that clear clean water or flushing that toilet with confidence. This important week is intended to celebrate water agencies throughout the state by enhancing public awareness about the essential roles that water industry professionals and local public water agencies play in safeguarding public health and environmental protection.

To learn more about our local water professionals, a brief background of each agency is provided below.

Truckee Sanitary District

Founded in 1906, the Truckee Sanitary District (TSD) is among the oldest special districts in California. Before TSD installed a public system of wastewater conveyance and treatment, sewage often flowed directly into our local rivers and creeks, resulting in outbreaks of cholera, typhoid fever and salmonella. Historical photographs reveal outhouses constructed over Trout Creek and open sewer pipes emptying waste straight into the Truckee River.

TSD humbly started with 5 miles of pipe, connecting homes and businesses in the historic downtown area to a small treatment pond east of the railyard site. Over the decades, TSD expanded its service area to include the Gateway area in 1950, Donner Lake community in the 1960s, Tahoe Donner and Northstar in the 1970s, Glenshire in the 1980s and Gray’s Crossing, Old Greenwood and Martis Valley in the 2000s.

TSD staff picture. Provided

Today, TSD’s 40 full-time staff are responsible for the collection and conveyance of wastewater to a service area covering over 39 square miles. TSD serves 12,000 residential units and approximately 600 commercial units. Service is provided through approximately 215 miles of gravity mains, 16 miles of force mains, 187 miles of laterals and 44 lift stations.

According to TSD Board President Marcus Waters, “I am proud of TSD and its employees’ commitment to successfully safeguarding public health and the environment, while providing its customers with the highest level of service with the prudent management of public funds.”

Truckee Donner Public Utility District

Truckee Donner Public Utility District (TDPUD) was created in 1927 and serves the greater Truckee area. The mission of TDPUD is to provide reliable, high-quality utility and customer services. This entails managing district resources in a safe, open, responsible and environmentally-sound manner, all at the lowest practical costs. The water supplied by TDPUD is 100 percent groundwater, which is supplied from the Martis Valley Groundwater Basin. This precious basin is managed collaboratively with Northstar Community Services District and Placer County Water Agency through the Martis Valley Groundwater Management Plan.

TDPUD water staff. Provided

TDPUD relies on a network of 14 wells, 25 pump stations, 35 tanks, 240 miles of piping, and sophisticated controls to efficiently deliver safe, affordable and clean water. This important water distribution system is designed, operated and maintained by TDPUD’s 17 water professionals, who put in many hours of education and training to be certified by the State of California. Within each certification are five increasing levels, each requiring a higher level of training and responsibility than the last.

“The water crew at TDPUD are among the unsung heroes of Truckee,” said Jeff Bender, president of the TDPUD board. “Their diligent work operating our drinking water system and ensuring we have top-notch water quality is foundational to our community. This week we thank them for the crucial service they provide.”

Tahoe-Truckee Sanitation Agency

Tahoe-Truckee Sanitation Agency (T-TSA) was established in 1972 as the regional agency responsible for the planning, administration and coordination of wastewater treatment and disposal services throughout the north and west shores of Lake Tahoe, the Truckee River corridor and Truckee. The water professionals at T-TSA operate and maintain the region’s wastewater treatment facility, which treats 1.484 billion gallons of wastewater, and disposes of 3,662.3 dry metric tons of removed bio-solids annually.

Additionally, T-TSA owns and operates the Truckee River interceptor, collecting and conveying the wastewater from each of the member districts to the treatment facility.

TTSA staff picture. Provided

“T-TSA employees often work behind the scenes, but we invite the public to join us in acknowledging the critical role that our team of water professionals play in treating the community’s wastewater and ensuring a clean, safe and sustainable environment for us now and for the generations to come,” said T-TSA Board President Blake Tresan.

T-TSA serves as a collaborative effort among multiple agencies to protect Lake Tahoe’s water quality by treating wastewater from the Truckee-Tahoe region. Its state-of-the-art treatment facilities and dedication to environmental stewardship help maintain the pristine beauty of Lake Tahoe and the Truckee River.