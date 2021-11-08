Truckee weather: 1 to 3 inches of snow possible tonight

One to 3 inches of snow is possible tonight, the National Weather Service said.

Rain and snow chances start at 4 p.m. tonight. Under a half inch of accumulation is expected. Highs will reach 49, with lows dropping to 31 tonight. There’s a chance of rain and snow before 7 p.m., snow between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m., then rain only after 1 a.m. One to three inches of snow could stick.

Snow levels will drop to 7,800 feet Tuesday afternoon. Rain is possible before 4 p.m. Highs will top out at 44, with lows dipping to 28. Snow levels will drop to 6,600 feet after midnight.

Precipitation should be gone by Wednesday.

Wednesday’s highs will hit 47, Thursday’s will reach 57, and Friday’s will make it to 59. Lows will hover around 30 all three nights.

The weekend will be sunny to mostly sunny. Highs will climb to 60 on Saturday, and 59 on Sunday.