Truckee weather: 1 to 3 inches of snow this weekend

One to 3 inches of snow is forecast for Sunday, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 60. Winds will hit 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Lows will drop to 29 tonight, when winds will rise to 5 to 15 mph.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs around 61. Afternoon winds will be around 10 to 15 mph.

Snow levels will drop from 8,500 feet to 6,900 feet Friday night. Lows will drop to 34. Wind gusts could reach 25 mph.

There’s a slight chance of rain and snow before 8 a.m. Saturday, then a slight chance of snow between 8 and 11 a.m. It’ll be partly sunny with highs around 48. Wind gusts could reach 35 mph.

Snow is likely after 11 p.m. Saturday, with around an inch possible. Lows will drop to 28.

One of three inches of snow is expected Sunday. There’s a 100% chance of precipitation. Highs will reach 39. Lows will dip to 22 that night.

There’s a chance of snow Monday, when highs will climb to 42. Lows will drop to 22 that night.

Sunny skies return for Tuesday, along with highs of around 50. Wednesday’s highs will reach 59.