Truckee weather: 3 feet of snow possible today, tonight

Three feet of snow could fall in Truckee by Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

Snow today could be heavy, with 10 to 16 inches possible. Winds will be 15 to 20 mph, with 35 mph gusts possible. Highs will reach 35.

Lows will drop to 19 tonight. Another 14 to 20 inches of snow could fall. Winds will decrease to 5 to 10 mph, with 25 mph gusts.

Another 3 to 5 inches of snow is forecast for Tuesday. Highs will reach 27, with lows dipping to 9 that night. Under a half-inch of new snowfall is expected.

Highs will reach 28 on Wednesday. Less than a half-inch of snow is expected that day, with 4 to 8 inches possible that night. Lows will settle at 19.

Another 1 to 3 inches of snow could fall Thursday. Highs will reach 32, and lows will land at 13 that night.

Expect mostly sunny skies Friday (high of 33) and Saturday (high of 39.) Sunday’s high will reach 34.