Truckee weather: 30% chance of snow today

A chance of snow today in Truckee will give way to sunny skies through the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

There’s a 30% chance of snow after 11 a.m. today. Under a half inch is possible. It’ll be partly sunny with highs around 40. Lows will drop to 20 tonight.

Friday will see sunny skies and highs near 46. Lows will dip to 25 that night.

Expect more sun Saturday and Sunday. Highs will hit 56 and 59, respectively, with lows dropping to the high 20s and low 30s.

The work week will start out with sun and highs reaching 50. Tuesday’s highs will climb to 49, and Wednesday’s are forecast to hit 56.