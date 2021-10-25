Truckee weather: 4 to 8 inches of snow could fall today

Four to 8 inches of snow is possible today, the National Weather Service said.

There’s a chance of snow before noon, then rain and snow from noon to 3 p.m., with more snow possible after 3 p.m. Highs will reach 38, with lows dropping to 24 tonight. Under a half inch of new snowfall is expected tonight.

Precipitation chances are only 10% on Tuesday, with a slight chance of snow before 3 p.m. Highs will reach 40, and lows will dip to 28.

It’ll be mostly sunny Wednesday through Sunday.

Wednesday’s highs will reach 53, Thursday’s will get to 55, and Friday’s will hit 57. Saturday’s high will climb to 53, while Sunday’s will make it to 52.