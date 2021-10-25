Truckee weather: 4 to 8 inches of snow could fall today
Four to 8 inches of snow is possible today, the National Weather Service said.
There’s a chance of snow before noon, then rain and snow from noon to 3 p.m., with more snow possible after 3 p.m. Highs will reach 38, with lows dropping to 24 tonight. Under a half inch of new snowfall is expected tonight.
Precipitation chances are only 10% on Tuesday, with a slight chance of snow before 3 p.m. Highs will reach 40, and lows will dip to 28.
It’ll be mostly sunny Wednesday through Sunday.
Wednesday’s highs will reach 53, Thursday’s will get to 55, and Friday’s will hit 57. Saturday’s high will climb to 53, while Sunday’s will make it to 52.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User