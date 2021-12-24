Truckee weather: 5 feet of snow could fall over next several days

Around 5 feet of snow could fall over the next several days, the National Weather Service said.

Truckee is under a Winter Storm Warning until 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Snow is possible before 10 a.m. today. Highs will reach 33, with lows landing at 21. Winds will be 15 to 20 mph, with 30 mph gusts. Two to 4 inches of snow could fall today, with another 6 to 10 inches tonight.

Ten to 14 inches of new snow is expected Saturday, with an additional 3 to 7 inches that night. Highs will hit 30, with lows dropping to 13.

Three to 7 inches of snow is forecast for Sunday, with another 8 to 12 inches that night. Highs will rise to 25, with lows dipping to 16.





Five to 9 inches of new snowfall is expected Monday, mostly before 4 p.m. Highs will reach 25, and lows will settle at 6.

There’s a chance of snow Tuesday through Wednesday night. Thursday will be mostly sunny.