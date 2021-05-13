Truckee weather: 50% chance of rain Saturday

There’s a 50% chance of rain on Saturday, with lower temperatures on the horizon, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be sunny with highs around 75 today. Winds will be from 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Lows will drop to 40 tonight.

Expect sunny skies and highs around 72 on Friday. Ten to 15 mph winds in the afternoon will continue into the evening, when gusts could reach 25 mph. Lows will settle at 38.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible after noon on Saturday. Snow levels will start at 8,400 feet, rising to 9,600 feet that afternoon. Highs will reach 65.

Rain chances drop to 40% Saturday night. Lows will land at 37 at night.

There’s a slight chance of showers on Sunday. Highs will reach 65, and lows will dip to 39.

Monday’s highs will reach 69, Tuesday’s will climb to 66 and Wednesday’s will hit 65. It’ll be sunny all three days.