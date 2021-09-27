Truckee weather: 50% chance of rain tonight

A Red Flag Warning and Lake Wind Advisory are in effect until 5 a.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

The work week will be sunny, and the weekend mostly sunny. Today’s high will hit 67. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph, with 20 mph gusts possible. There’s a 50% chance of rain late tonight. Lows will drop to 32, and winds will be 10 to 15 mph, with 30 mph gusts possible.

Tuesday’s high will reach 58, with lows dipping to 28. Winds will be 5 to 15 mph that morning, and 5 to 10 mph that night.

Wednesday’s high will climb to 62, Thursday’s will reach 67, and Friday’s will top out at 71. Lows will settle in the low to upper 30s all three nights.

Saturday’s high will make it to 71, and Sunday’s will reach 73.