Truckee weather: 50% chance of snow Friday night, Saturday morning

Temperatures will remain sunny in Truckee through the work week, though the chance of snow remains in the forecast for the weekend.

Look for sunny skies and a high around 48 today. Lows will dip to 26 tonight.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs around 51. Winds will reach 15 mph, with gusts at 25 mph. Lows will drop to 24. There’s a 50% chance of snow showers after 10 p.m. Under an inch of accumulation is expected.

Snow chances remain at 50% before 10 a.m. Saturday. Highs will climb to 39. It’ll be mostly clear Saturday night with lows around 19.

It’ll become sunny for Sunday, with highs around 45. Lows will dip to 22 that night, and there’s a slight chance of snow after 4 a.m.

There’s a chance of snow Monday through Wednesday, with highs hovering in the mid- to low 30s each day.

On the road

Westbound drivers on Interstate 80 should watch for sweeping crews, just west of Soda Springs.