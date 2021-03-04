Truckee weather: 50% chance of snow Friday night, Saturday morning
Temperatures will remain sunny in Truckee through the work week, though the chance of snow remains in the forecast for the weekend.
Look for sunny skies and a high around 48 today. Lows will dip to 26 tonight.
Friday will be mostly sunny with highs around 51. Winds will reach 15 mph, with gusts at 25 mph. Lows will drop to 24. There’s a 50% chance of snow showers after 10 p.m. Under an inch of accumulation is expected.
Snow chances remain at 50% before 10 a.m. Saturday. Highs will climb to 39. It’ll be mostly clear Saturday night with lows around 19.
It’ll become sunny for Sunday, with highs around 45. Lows will dip to 22 that night, and there’s a slight chance of snow after 4 a.m.
There’s a chance of snow Monday through Wednesday, with highs hovering in the mid- to low 30s each day.
On the road
Westbound drivers on Interstate 80 should watch for sweeping crews, just west of Soda Springs.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Truckee weather: 50% chance of snow Friday night, Saturday morning
Temperatures will remain sunny in Truckee through the work week, though the chance of snow remains in the forecast for the weekend.