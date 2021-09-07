Truckee weather: A break in the haze
Truckee should see a short break in the haze this week, the National Weather Service said.
There will be haze until 11 a.m. today. Highs will hit 88, with lows dropping to 50. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph tonight.
Wednesday will be sunny with highs around 87. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph that afternoon and evening. Lows will dip to 52.
Haze will return Thursday, when highs will climb to 84. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph, with gusts reaching 20 mph. There’s a 20% chance of showers after 11 p.m. Lows will settle at 51.
Friday will also see a 20% chance of rain, though haze is still expected. Highs will hit 77, with lows bottoming out around 46.
Haze will continue into the weekend.
Saturday’s highs will hit 79, while Sunday and Monday’s will reach 77.
