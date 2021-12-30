Truckee-Tahoe weather: A few clear days, then possible snow

The Truckee-Tahoe region will see a few clear days before snow chances return, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be partly sunny with highs around 32. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph this morning, with 25 mph gusts possible. Lows will drop to 16 tonight.

Friday will be mostly sunny, with highs around 30. Lows will dip to 3.

New Year’s Day (high of 33) and Sunday (high of 36) will be sunny. Lows will range from 10 to 19.

Snow chances return Monday and last into Wednesday.

Monday’s high will reach 34, Tuesday’s will hit 35, and Wednesday’s will climb to 38.