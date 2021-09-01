Truckee weather: A few cooler days; smoke to remain past Labor Day

Truckee will see some cooler days, though temperatures will soon start to rise and smoke will remain past Labor Day, the National Weather Service said.

Additionally, a Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 11 p.m. tonight.

Smoke will remain in the area past Labor Day, the National Weather Service said.

Graphic provided by the National Weather Service

Today’s high will reach 76, with lows dropping to 38 tonight. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph today, growing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon and evening. Wind gusts could reach 25 mph.

Thursday’s high will climb to 74, with lows dipping to 40. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph this afternoon and evening.

Friday’s high will hit 78, Saturday’s will reach 81, and Sunday’s will make it to 83. Lows will settle in the 40s all three nights.

Labor Day and Tuesday’s highs will top out at 83.