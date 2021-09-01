Truckee weather: A few cooler days; smoke to remain past Labor Day
Truckee will see some cooler days, though temperatures will soon start to rise and smoke will remain past Labor Day, the National Weather Service said.
Additionally, a Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 11 p.m. tonight.
Today’s high will reach 76, with lows dropping to 38 tonight. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph today, growing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon and evening. Wind gusts could reach 25 mph.
Thursday’s high will climb to 74, with lows dipping to 40. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph this afternoon and evening.
Friday’s high will hit 78, Saturday’s will reach 81, and Sunday’s will make it to 83. Lows will settle in the 40s all three nights.
Labor Day and Tuesday’s highs will top out at 83.
Graphics provided by the National Weather Service
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Douglas County puts more people on evacuation alert
STATELINE, Nev. — Douglas County is asking the following communities to be on the alert and start preparing for potential evacuations. Evacuations have not been ordered for the following areas at this time; however, there…