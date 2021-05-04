Truckee weather: Breezy later this week
Truckee can expect strong winds on Thursday, with cooler temperatures arriving around the same time, the National Weather service said.
Today will be sunny with highs around 70. Winds will hover between 5 to 10 mph. Lows will drop to 35 tonight.
Highs will reach 74 Wednesday, with 5 to 10 mph winds in the afternoon. Lows will drop to 41 tonight, when wind gusts could reach 20 mph.
The strong winds kick in Thursday, when highs will hit 64. Winds will start at 5 to 10 mph, rising to 15 to 20 mph that afternoon. Gusts could reach 30 mph.
Lows will drop to 32 Thursday night, with wind gusts continuing to hit 30 mph.
Friday’s highs will climb to 60, with lows settling at 25.
It’ll be sunny all week, and into the weekend.
Saturday’s highs will reach 60, and Sunday’s will top out at 59. Monday’s highs are forecast for 61.
