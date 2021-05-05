Truckee weather: Breezy until the weekend

The next few days will bring strong winds to Truckee, though they’ll be gone by the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 74. Winds will be between 5 to 10 mph this morning. Lows will drop to 43 tonight, when winds will hover between 5 to 10 mph, with gusts reaching 20 mph.

More sun is expected Thursday, when highs will reach 69. Winds will start at 5 to 10 mph, growing to 15 to 20 mph that afternoon. Gusts could reach 30 mph.

Thursday’s lows will drop to 36. Winds will be at 15 to 20 mph, dropping to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts could hit 30 mph.

Friday’s highs will top out at 62, and lows will land at 32. Winds will be between 5 to 15 mph both day and night.

Both Saturday and Sunday will be sunny with highs around 63. Lows will be in the low 30s both nights.

Expect highs of 66 on Monday, and 71 on Tuesday.