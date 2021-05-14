Truckee weather: Chance of rain through the weekend

The weekend’s strong chance of rain will be followed by cooler temperatures for the Truckee area, the National Weather Service said.

Today will be sunny with highs around 73. Lows will drop to 39 tonight. Winds will be 10 to 15 mph this afternoon and late tonight.

There’s a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms between noon and 3 p.m. Saturday. Snow levels will start at 8,700 feet and rise to 9,500 feet that afternoon. Highs will reach 64.

Rain chances grow to 70% Saturday night. Lows will settle at 39.

The chance of rain will fall to 30% Sunday and Sunday night. Highs will climb to 64, with lows dropping to 39 that night.

There’s a 20% chance of showers after noon Monday. Highs will top out at 71, and lows will land at 39.

Tuesday’s highs will reach 69, Wednesday’s will hit 62 and Thursday’s will only get to 59.