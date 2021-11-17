Truckee weather: Chance of showers Friday, then no rain for days

No precipitation is in the forecast, once Truckee gets past the chance of rain on Friday, the National Weather Service said.

There will be areas of freezing fog before 11 a.m. today. It’ll be sunny, with highs around 50 and lows at 30.

Thursday will bring mostly cloudy skies and highs around 52. Winds will be 5 to 15 mph, with gusts hitting 25 mph. Lows will drop to 31.

There’s a 20% chance of showers Friday and that night. Highs will hit 49, with lows settling around 28. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph that day, with 20 mph gusts possible.

Saturday’s highs will reach 48, and Sunday’s will make it to 50. It’ll be mostly sunny to sunny. Lows will land in the lower to mid-20s both nights.

Expect highs of 53 on Monday, and 49 on Tuesday.