Truckee weather: Chance of snow today, then sun

A chance of snow today in Truckee will give way to sun for the rest of the week, the National Weather Service said.

There’s a 20% chance of snow after 2 p.m. today. It’ll be mostly cloudy with highs around 42.

Snow chances rise to 40% tonight, when lows will drop to 19. Under a half inch of snow is possible.

Tuesday will see partly sunny skies become sunny. Highs will climb to 37, and drop to 19 that night.

Wednesday’s highs will reach 50. Lows will drop to 24 that night.

It’ll be mostly sunny on Thursday, with highs around 46. Lows will bottom out around 21 at night.

Friday is forecast to be sunny with highs around 47, with lows dipping to 24 that night.

Both Saturday and Sunday will be sunny. Highs will hit 55 on Saturday, and 58 on Sunday.