Truckee weather: Chance of storms this weekend

There’s a slight chance of thunderstorms this weekend, with snow levels forecast at 8,500 feet and higher, the National Weather Service said.

It’ll be sunny until Friday, with today’s highs climbing to 71. Lows will drop to 38 tonight.

Wednesday’s highs will reach 73, with lows dipping to 39 at night. Thursday will bring highs of 74, and lows of 39.

Highs on Friday will top out at 73. Lows will settle around 38.

There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 a.m. Saturday. Snow levels will start at 8,500 feet and rise to 9,300 feet that afternoon. Highs will reach 66, and lows will bottom out around 39.

The sun returns Sunday, when highs will hit 70. Look for highs of 71 on Monday.