Truckee weather: Chance of storms this weekend
There’s a slight chance of thunderstorms this weekend, with snow levels forecast at 8,500 feet and higher, the National Weather Service said.
It’ll be sunny until Friday, with today’s highs climbing to 71. Lows will drop to 38 tonight.
Wednesday’s highs will reach 73, with lows dipping to 39 at night. Thursday will bring highs of 74, and lows of 39.
Highs on Friday will top out at 73. Lows will settle around 38.
There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 a.m. Saturday. Snow levels will start at 8,500 feet and rise to 9,300 feet that afternoon. Highs will reach 66, and lows will bottom out around 39.
The sun returns Sunday, when highs will hit 70. Look for highs of 71 on Monday.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Truckee weather: Chance of storms this weekend
There’s a slight chance of thunderstorms this weekend, with snow levels forecast at 8,500 feet and higher, the National Weather Service said.