Truckee weather: Clear and sunny skies

The Sun staff

It’s nothing but clear and sunny skies over the next seven days for Truckee, the National Weather Service said.

Today will see highs reach 60. Winds will be between 5 and 10 mph. Lows will drop to 30 tonight.

Wednesday’s highs will climb to 57, and winds will again hit 5 to 10 mph. Expect lows to land around 28 at night.

Thursday’s highs will reach 57, Friday’s will top out at 59 and Saturday’s will settle around 60. Lows will hover around 30 all three nights.

Sunday’s high will reach 59, and Monday’s will hit 61.

